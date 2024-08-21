Juventus remains keen on Jadon Sancho as they search for a winger this summer.

Sancho was recently left out of Manchester United’s squad for their match against Fulham, signalling that the club might still be open to selling him.

While the winger has mended his relationship with Erik ten Hag, he is still not considered a regular starter, which could push him to seek a move elsewhere.

As the transfer window draws to a close, Sancho might be eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford, and Juventus remains interested.

The Bianconeri have primarily focused on signing Nicolás González from Fiorentina, but there is no certainty they will land the Argentine.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has kept its options open and could still pursue Sancho, especially if it manages to offload Federico Chiesa, which would require it to bring in more than one winger.

Juve FC Says

Sancho would be a quality addition to our squad, and we have to keep him on our shopping list.

That does not mean it will be easy for us to pull off a transfer, and his salary might also be a problem.