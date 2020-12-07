Juventus remains Italy’s top team but there are still issues to resolve

Juventus has won the last nine Serie A titles, and it is understandable that the Bianconeri will feel under pressure to win the next one.

Making Andrea Pirlo our latest manager came as a surprise to many of us, but the midfielder was a top player, and I back him to succeed as a manager.

This season hasn’t gone exactly to plan if we’re to be honest, dropping points to the likes of Crotone, Benevento and Verona isn’t the form of a team that wants to win the league, but we’re still very much in the races. However, there are some things we need to get right to have a successful campaign.

Getting the balance between experience and excitement

Juventus signed mostly younger players in the last transfer window, with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa coming in to refresh the team.

At the back, we are also preparing for the departure of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini with Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral lined up as their long term replacements.

As exciting as it is to get some younger players into our team, we need to find the right balance between experienced and exciting players, otherwise the results will suffer.

Overreliance on Morata

Alvaro Morata has proven to be an important part of the team this season since he joined on loan, not just because of his goals, but his movement around the opposition penalty box also causes them a lot of problems.

It has been a dream to have him in the team, but we suffer in his absence and that means we have built our team around him, which is not good.

Andrea Pirlo has to find a way to get goals from his other attackers in the absence of Morata.

Using our emotions to deal with Dybala situation

Paulo Dybala has been a faithful servant for several years now, and it is a little surprising that the Argentinean is struggling this season.

He has been handed more than enough chances to impress but it is just not happening for him and he is now being openly criticised by the media.

It will be an easy decision for us to hand him a new deal because he is a fan favourite even as he struggles to find a place in the team, but that will make no sense.

If Dybala cannot find a place in Pirlo’s team by the end of the season, the reasonable thing to do would be to sell him, not handing him a new deal, that would be an emotional decision.

With so much to play for, if Juventus can sort out these issues, we should have another succesful campaign.