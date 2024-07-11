Juventus is keen on signing Yan Couto from Manchester City this summer, having monitored him over the last two seasons.

The Brazilian spent those campaigns on loan at Girona and played a key role in their qualification for the Champions League.

Despite having Andrea Cambiaso in the squad, Juventus considers Couto a top player for their right-wing position.

Thiago Motta aims to ensure his squad has depth with at least two strong players in each position for the upcoming season, and he favours Couto.

Juventus is determined to provide Motta with the players necessary to strengthen the team, and according to Tuttojuve, their interest in Couto is serious.

It is anticipated that Couto will leave Manchester City again, as the club boasts a surplus of talent in their squad.

Manchester City is open to his departure and expects Juventus to soon make a substantial offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Couto did well on loan at Girona and can become an even better player in Serie A under Thiago Motta’s guidance.

The new gaffer has a good eye for talent, and if he thinks Couto will be useful to his team, we need to sign the 22-year-old.

But it might cost us a lot of money because Manchester City is not a selling club.