Juventus remains open to signing Álvaro Morata for a third time in his career, and he could potentially become Dusan Vlahovic’s strike partner starting next season.

The Bianconeri have previously acquired the Spaniard on two separate occasions, and he expressed his desire to return after his last spell.

He is one of the players that Juventus fans have grown fond of, and he would be keen to return and make an impression once again.

The Bianconeri are already working on their summer plans, and according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Morata is one of the players they are considering signing if the conditions are favourable.

However, the report suggests that Juventus faces two obstacles before Morata can return to Turin.

Firstly, they will need to convince Atletico to allow him to leave, and secondly, they will require him to accept a pay cut to join them.

Juve FC Says

Morata has done well in two spells for us, but the Spaniard is a player we should move past.

He is no longer a youngster and might struggle to meet expectations, so we have to move on and give chances to newer players.

We have been obsessed with bringing former players and employees back, and Allegri’s poor spell should make us change that approach.