Juventus has been tracking Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez for a while, and the Bianconeri still harbour hopes of acquiring him.

Vazquez is a player Madrid is willing to part with, given that his contract expires in 2025, making Juventus’s interest persist.

As one of the most decorated players in the current Madrid squad, having secured numerous trophies over the past decade, Vazquez is an attractive prospect for Juventus.

The club needs new talent, and the addition of experienced players like Vazquez would significantly benefit them.

While Vazquez’s profile signals Juventus’s serious intent, signing him poses a challenge.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are likely to encounter difficulties in securing the Spaniard, primarily due to his salary being too high for them to afford.

Juve FC Says

Vazquez will come to Turin with a lot of experience, but money has been an issue for us for some time.

We will need to pay a transfer fee to Madrid while offering him a good salary, so it might be better for us to wait until the end of his contract.

Other players will cost us less and can make a similar impact. We probably should focus on signing them instead.