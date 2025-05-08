Juventus continues to follow several players to strengthen its team, and it will bolster its squad when the season ends.

The club is focused on finishing inside the top four at the moment and that would be pivotal to their plans for the summer. Without Champions League football, some of their players would have to leave, and some of their transfer targets would also struggle to agree to join them. The importance of securing that top-four finish cannot be overstated, as it plays a critical role in shaping the club’s future on and off the pitch.

Juventus must secure UCL qualification

The men in black and white know this is an important month for their summer plans. They hope that Igor Tudor can help them make the top four when the season ends. Juventus has worked hard to remain competitive, but their recent form has left them fighting to the very end to secure a place in Europe’s elite competition. Without Champions League football, Juventus would struggle to keep up with rival clubs in terms of attracting top talent and maintaining the value of their current players.

The club is acutely aware of the financial implications, as missing out on the Champions League would mean not only a loss of revenue but also the inability to attract the calibre of players they are eyeing. It’s not just about money, though. Juventus needs to continue competing at the highest level to maintain its reputation as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Ederson

Ederson emerges as a concrete target

Juventus has now identified an Atalanta midfielder who could make them a much better team, and the Bianconeri are keen to sign Ederson. He and Teun Koopmeiners worked well together for La Dea last term, and Tuttomercatoweb claims the men in black and white want to add the Brazilian to their midfield. Ederson has been instrumental in Atalanta’s success in Serie A and has been consistently one of the best midfielders in the league. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and contribute defensively and offensively would provide Juventus with more depth in midfield.

With a well-rounded skill set and the experience of playing in Italy’s top division, Ederson is a player who could seamlessly fit into Juventus’ midfield. The club’s interest comes at a time when the Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad, especially to keep pace with rivals both domestically and in Europe.

The club must move quickly and ensure it meets the demands of Atalanta before a rival makes a move. Ederson could be a key signing in the summer if Juventus is serious about returning to its former glory. The Brazilian’s addition would add much-needed quality, balance, and depth to a midfield that has occasionally struggled this season. If Juventus can finalise this transfer, they will strengthen their squad significantly for the next campaign.