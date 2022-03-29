Juventus remains keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder

Juventus have maintained their interest in Rodrigo De Paul despite his transfer to Spain last summer.

The Argentinian first entered the radar of the Bianconeri when he played for Udinese in Serie A, and it looked like he would move to Turin.

However, Atletico Madrid won the race for his signature in the summer and he has been a key player for the La Liga club.

But that hasn’t stopped Juve from considering a move for him and the Bianconeri could bring him back to Serie A when the transfer window reopens.

Calciomercato claims they have reignited their interest in his signature and they are seriously monitoring his situation in Spain.

If they get encouragement that they can sign the Argentine midfielder, they will pounce to add him to Max Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC Says

De Paul was one of the finest midfielders around when he played for Udinese in Serie A and he could have been a Juve player now if we moved to sign him in time.

However, he might be missing the Italian top flight and we can take advantage of that to convince him to return to the competition.

Because he has just left, Atleti will want a lot of money before they can sell him, and it would be interesting to see if we can meet their demands.