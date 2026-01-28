Xaver Schlager appears reluctant to sign a new contract at RB Leipzig, a situation that has been viewed positively by Juventus as they continue to monitor his future. The midfielder has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for much of the current season, with the club believing he would be a strong fit for their squad.

Schlager has been a key figure for Leipzig since joining them in 2022, and the German club are keen to retain his services. They have been in discussions aimed at extending his contract before the end of the season, but progress has been limited so far. The lack of movement in negotiations has fuelled speculation that the player may be seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

For Juventus, this represents a potential opportunity. The Old Lady sees Schlager as a player capable of strengthening their midfield, particularly given his consistency and experience at a high level. A possible move in the summer window is now being discussed, especially if Leipzig fails to reach an agreement with him.

Contract uncertainty attracts interest

Schlager’s situation has not gone unnoticed across Europe, and Juventus are not alone in tracking his availability. Several top clubs are believed to be interested, meaning competition for his signature could be strong. This places additional pressure on the Bianconeri to act decisively if they are serious about bringing him to Turin.

Despite their long-standing interest, Juventus have yet to make an official move. This hesitation has raised concerns that delaying too long could result in them missing out, particularly if rival clubs accelerate their efforts once the season draws to a close.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Juventus weighing next steps

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have not yet submitted a formal approach for Schlager. The report suggests the club are currently focused on seeing out the remainder of the current transfer window before shifting their attention towards potential free agent signings for next summer.

With only a few hours remaining before the window closes, Juventus are prioritising the search for a striker to add to their squad. Any concrete move for Schlager is therefore expected to come later, once their immediate business has been completed.

While the midfielder’s contract uncertainty presents an appealing prospect, Juventus will need to balance patience with urgency. If they delay for too long, they risk losing ground in what is shaping up to be a competitive pursuit for Schlager’s signature.