Juventus continues to target new players to add to their squad in the next few transfer windows as the Bianconeri keep rebuilding the group.

Several players have left the club in the last two windows, while others have joined and that will continue in the summer.

Juve has been in some legal trouble recently for cooking their books, and it seems obvious now that Max Allegri’s men do not have enough money.

Because of this, we expect them to spend more time looking for the best free agents they can sign and one man on their radar is Evan Ndicka.

The French defender plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and is now set to leave them as a free agent in the summer.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Napoli, Roma, and Inter Milan also want the Frenchman.

Juve FC Says

NDicka is one of the finest defenders around Europe and will be a good squad member in our group.

As Leonardo Bonucci struggles to stay fit and Federico Gatti does not seem good enough, we probably should push to sign Ndicka as a replacement for our ageing captain.

Considering many clubs are pursuing his signature, we need to speed up our efforts.