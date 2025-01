AC Milan is reportedly leading the race for the forward, with multiple sources claiming that Rashford’s representatives are in Italy to negotiate a possible move. However, Milan faces stiff competition, with Juventus also expressing interest. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are exploring whether a deal for Rashford is feasible, although signing him would not be straightforward. Borussia Dortmund and other top European clubs are also said to be monitoring the situation, making the race for Rashford’s signature highly competitive.

Rashford’s ability is not in question, as he is widely regarded as a talented forward with the potential to influence games at the highest level. However, his performances under Amorim have been underwhelming, and concerns about his attitude have reportedly arisen. For Juventus, these factors raise questions about whether he would be the right fit for a team aiming to turn its season around in the second half of the campaign.

Juventus are currently in need of players who are fully committed to helping the squad improve significantly, especially given the challenges they face. While Rashford’s quality is undeniable, the club must weigh the risks and benefits of pursuing a player whose recent form and mentality have been called into question.