Juventus remains open to selling Rabiot, Zakaria and McKennie

Juventus has continued to revamp its squad in this transfer window, and there will be more movement in and out of the club.

Max Allegri wants to improve the quality of his group after their poor performance in the last campaign.

Juve will add Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to it in a matter of days.

Both players will bring vast experience to the Allianz Stadium, but we need more changes, and it also involves offloading some of our underperformers.

Our midfield was a problem spot in the last campaign, and some changes need to be made.

The club knows this, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have made most of their current options available for transfer.

It claims they will sell Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, and Denis Zakaria if a suitor offers a good price.

This will help them bring in players who are better suited to what they intend to achieve.

Our midfield needs an overhaul. The arrival of Pogba will bring about an improvement in it, but he alone may not be able to bring about the change we want.

He would need support from his follow players, and if it doesn’t come, it would be hard for the team to do better than it did in the last campaign.