Dusan Vlahovic’s future is one of the most talked about Juventus-related topics in the last few months as the striker underperforms and the club struggles financially.

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world and continues to deliver top performances on his good days.

The Serbian is a top player and remains one man everyone loves to see succeed, but life has been tough for him at Juve compared to when he played for Fiorentina.

Despite not firing on all cylinders, clubs have remained interested in a move for him and Juve could cash in.

The Bianconeri signed the striker for long-term purposes, but he has not met expectations and Tuttojuve reveals Juve remains open to the sale.

If a suitor offers them money that is too good to turn down, they will listen to them and sell the striker.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a fine player, but he has not met our expectations for him at all, which is why offloading him in the summer is probably a good idea.

The striker is one player who can still do better, but if a big offer comes, we can easily find a cheaper replacement for him on the market.