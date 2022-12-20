Juventus remains open to selling World Cup midfielder

Weston McKennie has been a key player for Juventus under Max Allegri, but the Bianconeri gaffer does not consider him untouchable, meaning he can leave Juve for the right price.

The American has attracted the attention of some top European clubs in the last few seasons, but Juve has kept him so far.

After his fine performance at the World Cup, the Bianconeri have placed him on the market, hoping to get a good fee from his departure.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will sell if any suitor offers them at least 30m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

30m euros is a reasonable fee for McKennie, and we should get at least a suitor willing to spend that much on him.

The American is a fine player, but he does not fit into the pragmatic approach of Allegri at Juve.

If we offload him, we can use the money made from his departure to add a new man to our group who will fit in better to the team’s system.

However, if no one emerges to sign him, we can keep him because he has not exactly done terribly on our books so far.