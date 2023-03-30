Juventus remains serious about a summer move for Torino defender

Wilfried Singo could become the next defender to swap Torino for Juventus after Gleison Bremer.

The Bianconeri signed Bremer from Il Toro at the start of this season and he has quickly become a key player for them.

The Brazilian is one of the finest players in Serie A and won the defender of the season the last time out.

This investment seems to have given Juve confidence in the players from their neighbours.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the black and whites want Singo to join them at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has become a key player for Torino and Juve has seen enough from him to suggest he will do well for them.

Juve FC Says

Singo would be a good addition to our squad and the Ivorian should probably come in as a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci.

Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have not been good enough and we need a better defender in the summer.

Even if Bonucci remains at the club, the time has come for us to replace him and Singo would be a good player to add to our group.

However, we must expect Torino to make life complicated for us and they might inflate his value.