Juventus remains strongly interested in 15m euros Serie A defender

April 27, 2022 - 11:15 am

Juventus will look to bolster their defence in the summer, and the possible departure of Giorgio Chiellini makes that an important step for the club.

The Euro 2020 winner has a deal at the Allianz Stadium until the end of next season. However, he is likely to leave at the conclusion of this campaign after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

With that in mind, several defenders have been on their radar, and they could sign another player from Fiorentina in consecutive transfer windows.

Tuttojuve claims they remain very interested in Nikola Milenkovic, and a summer move for the Serbian could be on the cards.

He signed a contract extension with La Viola last summer, but that is only to keep him at the club beyond this campaign.

The deal expires at the end of next season, and the report claims he could leave them in the summer for a fee of 15m euros.

They need to make that sale to avoid losing him on a free transfer in one year.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been a great defender for Fiorentina, and he is one of the finest in Serie A.

At 24, he is a great age to join Juve, and that means we can get up to six years of top-quality performances from him before the end of his career.

