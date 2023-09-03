On this day in 1989, Juventus icon Gaetano Scirea tragically lost his life in a car accident while on duty.

The legendary Bianconeri captain spent 14 years serving the club on the pitch. He joined the Old Lady’s ranks in 1974, making the switch from Atalanta.

The Italian spent the remainder of his playing career in Turin. He hung up his boots in 1988 and began to serve the club in a scouting role.

The 1982 World Cup was in Poland to observe Juve’s next opponents. Unfortunately, a car crash ended his life at the young age of 36.

Nevertheless, Scirea’s legacy at Juventus will never be forgotten. He remains an iconic figure for the club both for his contribution on the pitch and his classy personality. In short, Scirea embodied Lo Stile Juve.

For their part, Juventus remembered Scirea with an emotional tribute posted on the club’s official website, recalling the great player and the wonderful person he was.

“Thirty-four years have now passed since the tragic passing of Gaetano Scirea, but the memory of the Juventus captain lives on and remains as strong as ever in the hearts of all Bianconeri supporters.

“He was a gentleman on and off the field, a role model to follow, a Juventus icon and an undisputed pillar of the Italian national team. No adjective or word would ever be enough to describe Gaetano, who enjoyed an incredible career that was filled with trophies and without ever receiving a red card.

“He spent 14 seasons wearing the Juventus shirt as his second skin, making over 500 appearances and scoring 32 goals. Along the way, he won seven Scudetti and a number of European titles as well.

“He made 78 appearances for the national team and won the World Cup alongside his friend and Azzurri captain Dino Zoff.

“Even today, we remember him as a man more than a player. Gaetano is and will forever be a symbol of Juventus’ values.