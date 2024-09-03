Today marks the 35th anniversary of the passing of legendary Juventus captain Gaetano Scirea who lost his life in a tragic car crash on September 3, 1989.

The iconic defender was one of the finest players of his generation. He rose through the ranks of Atalanta before making the move to Turin as a young centre-back in 1974.

Scirea eventually became a stalwart at the back for one of the most formidable Juventus sides ever assembled. That generation included the likes of Marco Tardelli, Claudio Gentile, Michel Platini and Paulo Rossi just to name a few.

The late Italian was renowned for his exquisite defensive skills, inspirational leadership skills and great sportsmanship.

Following his retirement in 1988, Scirea continued to serve the Old Lady and eventually died while on duty.

At the age of 36, the former Juventus captain lost his life in a horrific car accident. He was in Poland to scout Juve’s next UEFA Cup opponents, Górnik Zabrze.

The Bianconeri remembered Scirea with a touching tribute on the club’s official website:

“Thirty-five years have passed since that fateful September day in 1989. The news came in that took everyone by surprise and left an unbridgeable void within the Juventus family and the world of sport at large: Gaetano Scirea had passed away. His tragic death continues to be a painful, lasting memory in the hearts of many Juventus fans.

“He was a gentleman, a true sportsman, inside and out of the pitch. Even today, Scirea remains a symbol of an era and an outlook on life that made him a pillar of both Juventus and the Italian national team.

“His ability to balance sport, work and life made him a renowned figure and a man appreciated by millions of fans throughout his football career.

“For a champion like Scirea, his stats only partially illustrate his greatness. In 14 seasons with Juventus, he made more than 500 appearances and scored 32 goals. He won seven Scudetti and a string of European cups, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of our club.

“That’s why, even today, we continue to emphasize the greatness of the man, before even the footballer.

“Here’s to you, Capitano! We miss you.”