Roma have reportedly rekindled their interest in Federico Chiesa as Juventus continue to push the player towards the exit door.

As highlighted by Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri supporters can no longer buy the 26-year-old’s jersey on the club’s official online star.

This action didn’t go unnoticed, further proving the club’s intention to offload the Italy international by all means before the end of the summer.

Juventus coach Thiago Motta made it clear that Chiesa isn’t part of his technical project, while the management wouldn’t want to keep a player who’s running on an expiring contract with no hopes of a renewal on the horizon.

The Euro 2020 winner has been linked with several clubs between Italy and abroad over the past few weeks.

At the start of the summer, many tipped Chiesa to join Roma where he would have an ally in the shape of Daniele De Rossi.

Nevertheless, the Giallorossi eventually opted to sign the younger Matias Soulé when presented with the opportunity.

But according to Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, the Italian capital side has decided to revive its interest in Chiesa.

The source believes that the deal would go through if Roma were to splash 18 million euros, which is the price requested by the Bianconeri.

Juventus signed Chiesa from Fiorentina in 2020 for a sum that reached circa 60 million euros.

Nevertheless, the player’s declining status following his injury coupled with an expiring contract has significantly reduced his market value.