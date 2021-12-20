Juventus removed from the list of clubs that want Argentinian hotshot

Julian Alvarez is one of the leading players plying their trade in Argentina and it is just a matter of time before he moves to Europe.

That could happen next month following the end of the Argentinian league season and Juventus wants to sign him.

However, there are other clubs looking to bring him to this continent as well.

He is not the only attacker the Bianconeri want to sign and a new report excluded their names while reporting on the clubs competing for the River Plate man.

Fichajes.net says his main suitors now are Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Alvarez is a great player, but Juve has already signed a player from South America this season.

Kaio Jorge joined the Bianconeri from Santos and he is yet to establish himself in the first team.

Sometimes players from outside Europe need a lot of time to get used to their new country and competitions.

Juve needs players who can easily move into their first team and make an instant impact. That would be hard for Alvarez to achieve.

So it is best we sign a striker who already knows how to score goals in Italy instead of one that would need time.