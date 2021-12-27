Juventus removes Swedish striker from their list of targets for now

Juventus problems have been in the news for most of this season, and one thing almost every media outlet has reported about is their need to sign another striker.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they are struggling to score enough goals in this campaign.

Because of that, reports have linked several strikers with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The list ranges from Gianluca Scamacca to Edinson Cavani, but one name they have taken off their radar, for now, is Alexander Isak.

Tuttomercatoweb reports they have been monitoring the Real Sociedad striker for some time now and it was expected they would make a move for him.

However, they are no longer impressed with him and have turned their attention to other attackers.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs a striker who can perform immediately when he plays in both Serie A and in Europe because we already have more than enough attacking flops in our squad.

Isak is one of the best strikers around, but the Swede might need more time to get used to Serie A if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

It is probably much better if we sign any of the likes of Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic because they understand Serie A very well already.