Juventus are reportedly aiming to strengthen their defence ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the solution might just be Diego Coppola.

As reported in recent days, the Hellas Verona youngster has emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri. The club’s directors reportedly kept a close eye on the Italy U21 starlet when they hosted the Gialloblu at the Allianz Stadium on Monday.

Although his team lost 0-2 due to goals from Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners, the youngster didn’t embarrass himself in the process, as he put on a solid shift at the back and pulling off some vital interventions.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus could attempt to land Coppola ahead of the Club World Cup.

As the source explains, Lega Serie A agreed to exceptionally open the summer transfer session earlier than usual based on the request of Juve and Inter who will represent Italian football in the maiden edition of the expanded 32-team tournament. The competition will take place in the United States between June 15th and July 15th.

The report believes the Bianconeri will be without Renato Veiga for the international tournament. The 21-year-old Portuguese defender is currently on loan from Chelsea, and his stint with the Bianconeri will expire on June 30th, so Thiago Motta won’t be able to rely on him throughout the tournament.

Juventus have an obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly, while they’re expected to activate their option to purchase Pierre Kalulu. On the other hand, Veiga only joined the Serie A giants on a dry loan, so unless they manage to find a new agreement with Chelsea, the 21-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Therefore, the source claims the Old Lady will try to replace the Portuguese with Coppola who would cost them a transfer fee between 12 and 15 million euros.