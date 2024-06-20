Juventus has added Enzo Barrenechea to their offer to Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz as a replacement for Weston McKennie.

McKennie has threatened to jeopardise the agreement between the Bianconeri and the Premier League club if Juve does not pay him off.

The American does not seem happy about being involved in a swap deal for another player.

He was one of the finest players at Juventus last season, but the club has struggled to get him on a new deal.

Juve has been open to his departure for a long time and thought it made sense to send him to Villa.

However, as they cannot reach an agreement over compensation, the Bianconeri have turned to Barrenechea.

A report on Calciomercato says they have offered the Argentinian to Aston Villa, and the Premier League club is considering adding him to its roster.

Juve FC Says

McKennie’s reluctance to leave has come as a surprise, but he now faces an uncertain future at the club.

He did well last season and should earn a new deal at the Allianz Stadium, but including him in their offer for Luiz shows Juve does not value him so much.

It would be interesting to see if Thiago Motta would find space for him in his group.