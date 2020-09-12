Juventus report €71.4 million loss

The Juventus Board of Directors have approved the clubs financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020, reporting a loss of €71.4 million.

The club were expected to be around €70 million in the red according to a recent report from Calcio e Finanza who based their figures on Exor’s (Juve’s holding company) financial statements for the year.

Juventus have now released a statement on the clubs official site, confirming the loss for the year-end ahead of the shareholder’s meeting which will take place on 15 October.

The statement highlights the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and it’s impact on European football, in particular, resulting in a €71.4 million for the Bianconeri for the financial year 2019/2020, marking a negative change of €31.5 million compared to the loss of €39.9 million registered for the previous year.

A breakdown of the loss highlighted: