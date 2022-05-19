Juventus and Lazio might do business this summer as the Bianconeri eyes several players in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The likes of Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in this campaign.

They are not the only players who have caught the attention of the Bianconeri and a new report claims Juve is also interested in a move for Francesco Acerbi.

The Italy international has fallen out with the Biancocelesti faithful and it could end his stay in Rome.

To make his move to Turin smooth, Lazio has identified a player within the Juve squad that they want to sign, according to a report.

Tuttomercatoweb says they are interested in a move for Daniele Rugani and both defenders could swap teams in the summer.

Acerbi will move to Juve in an outright sale, while Rugani will join Lazio on loan with an obligation to buy.

Rugani has struggled to become a first-choice defender at Juve, and he probably will never get enough recognition if he remains at the club.

Acerbi has proven to be one of the finest Italian defenders, and he has more experience than the Juve man.

This swap deal will probably benefit us more if we agree to it, considering that Rugani cannot replace Giorgio Chiellini.