Juventus reported to be eyeing 18-year-old Spanish talent

Marca says that Juventus has become the latest team to show interest in Real Zaragoza teenage star, Alejandro Francés.

The 18-year-old started the season as a backup centre-back, but he has broken into their first team and has started their last few matches.

His talent have been known to teams for a long time now, and he has just caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri are scouring the world for valuable young players that they can add to their setup.

This is a new approach considering that they were always keen on more experienced players previously.

The report says at 18, Francés is a very confident boy who is also solid at the centre of the defence.

While the Bianconeri can sign players this month, the report says that he won’t be leaving the Spanish side that quickly.

However, a summer transfer is very possible, and the club has fixed his release clause at 10m euros.

That fee wouldn’t be a problem for Juventus to pay, especially if he continues to develop his game.

A summer move to Turin might still be too early for him, perhaps Juve will decide to allow him to remain on loan at Zaragoza for a few more years.