Juventus is interested in a move for Alejandro Grimaldo as he impresses at Benfica, but there is serious competition for his signature.

The Barcelona academy product has been doing well for himself in Portugal in the last few seasons, and his fine performances have caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

Juve is keen to bolster their left-back spot as Alex Sandro keeps underperforming. The Brazilian is facing a fight to stay in Turin, and Grimaldo could become his replacement.

A Bola, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juve has added him to their shopping list for the next transfer window.

The report claims the Spanish full-back also has interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Newcastle United hotly chasing his signature.

These clubs have the money to offer him a good contract, and Benfica has set his asking price at around €15-20m.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo has developed an excellent reputation for himself in European football, and he could bring some of that impressive performances to the Allianz Stadium.

However, it is always hard to beat an English club to a player, especially if the individual cares more about their pockets.

It would be interesting to see if the chance to win trophies will appeal more to Grimaldo.