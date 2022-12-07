Canada was one of the most exciting young teams at this World Cup even though they failed to make their mark.

The North Americans were young, fast and very technical which made them a good watch in all their matches, but inexperience cost them in the competition.

Most of their players could change clubs because of their performance at the World Cup and one of them is Tajon Buchanan.

The Club Brugge winger was an electric presence in their team and caught the attention of Juventus, who now want to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri were impressed by the performances of the 23-year-old and want to add him to Max Allegri’s group.

Juve FC Says

Buchanan is electric and will be a real livewire for us if we add him to our squad. A player like him is missing in our current group, which should make the club hasten the move for him.

However, he might struggle to play regularly unless he is a player Max Allegri likes and will alter how his team plays now to accommodate.

The current Bianconeri side does not play as Canada does, so Buchanan might struggle in our matches because we are much more pragmatic than the front-foot football played by the Canadians.