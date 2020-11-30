Juventus reported to be interested in La Liga midfielder

Juventus has struggled this season and although they signed Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the last transfer window, it seems that the Bianconeri will still look to get some value from the next transfer window.

After their 1-1 draw against Benevento at the weekend, it seems that the club’s midfield will need an upgrade, and it is understandable that they have already been linked with a new midfielder.

Calciomercato is reporting that the Bianconeri are eyeing a move for a midfielder in the Spanish top flight.

After bringing Arthur from Barcelona in the last transfer window, it claims that the Bianconeri are looking at signing Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj.

The 29-year-old Serbian only joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and he has become a key member of their team.

He was instrumental as they beat Inter Milan to win the Europa League last season, playing 10 times for them in the competition, and he has caught the attention of Juventus.

The midfielder has already played 11 times across all competitions this season, and this campaign might be his last one with them.

The report says Juve is looking for a midfielder from the La Liga and Gudelj is the player that they are keeping their eye on.