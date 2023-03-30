Laporte
Juventus reported to be interested in Manchester City defender

March 30, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Juventus is interested in a move for Aymeric Laporte, according to a report on Football Italia.

The defender has been one of the finest players in his position for much of his time at Manchester City.

However, he does not seem to enjoy the preference he wants under Pep Guardiola, as the Spaniard has so many defenders to choose from.

This could push Laporte away from City and the report says Juventus could add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri need new men to bolster their group and the Spain international is one of the best options for the role.

The report says he fits the profile of an international centre-back that Juventus is looking for and they could make an approach in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Laporte has a lot of experience on the international scene and has enjoyed success under one of the best managers in the world.

He would be an instant starter at the Allianz Stadium and we can surely back him to succeed.

However, the defender might not be interested in swapping the English top flight for Serie A.

If he does want the move, he might be too expensive and demand a salary that we might struggle to pay.

