Juventus has become interested in a move for AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri have been on the market for reinforcements in this window, and they have added Paul Pogba to their midfield.

The Frenchman arrives six months after they added Denis Zakaria to their squad.

They also have Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie as players Max Allegri can trust.

However, the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo are untrustworthy, and this has made the Bianconeri consider moving for another midfielder.

The report claims they have a serious interest in Bennacer who helped Milan win the Scudetto last season.

The champions value him at 30m euros, and they are also open to other transfer solutions.

It claims they will agree to a swap deal if Juve adds Nicolo Fagioli as a sweetener to their offer.

Juve FC Says

Bennacer has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons, and he could do a job for us if he crosses over to Turin.

Fagioli did well on loan at Cremonese last season, but he would still struggle to play regularly for us in this campaign.

Sending him to Milan could speed up his bid to play often and develop his career.