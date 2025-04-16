Juventus are targeting a summer move for Bologna forward Dan Ndoye, with the club reportedly impressed by the Swiss international’s performances this season.

As the Bianconeri prepare for an important rebuild under Igor Tudor, the club is prioritising signings that align with the manager’s tactical vision. Ndoye has emerged as a standout candidate, with his dynamic style and attacking versatility making him a strong fit for Tudor’s system.

Juventus are planning to strengthen their attacking options at the end of the campaign, and the Bologna man is seen as a player who can add pace, intensity and unpredictability to their frontline. Although Bologna considers him an integral part of their current project, they may be more open to negotiations once the season concludes.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna rebuffed Napoli’s advances for Ndoye in the January window, but they are now prepared to entertain offers in the summer, valuing the player at around €30 million. This valuation reflects his growing influence at the club, but it is still considered a fair market price for a player of his profile and potential.

Ndoye has caught the eye with his ability to impact matches from wide positions, often posing a threat with his direct dribbling and strong work ethic. His performances in Serie A have earned praise from analysts and attracted interest beyond Italy, but Juventus are understood to be leading the race for his signature.

Bologna have a reputation for selling players at the right price, and although they will not let Ndoye go cheaply, the €30 million asking price is within reach for Juventus. The Bianconeri could also attempt to negotiate a lower fee or propose a structured deal, depending on the financial flexibility they have this summer.

Given his age and potential, Ndoye represents a smart investment for Juventus. His addition would not only bring immediate quality but also future resale value, something that aligns with the club’s evolving transfer strategy under Cristiano Giuntoli.