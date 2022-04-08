Juventus reported to be keen on signing Atletico Madrid man

Juventus is interested in a move for Atletico de Madrid’s Renan Lodi, according to Tutto Sport.

The Brazilian has been in good form at the Spanish club, and he has become one of the Bianconeri targets to replace Alex Sandro.

Sandro has been declining in performance for some time now, and Juve could offload him in the summer if a good offer arrives.

The former Porto man no longer has the full backing of Max Allegri, and Luca Pellegrini plays some matches ahead of him.

The Italian is not experienced enough to make that spot his, and Juve is now looking to add another player to it.

The report claims the 24-year-old Lodi has been identified as the main left-back to replace Sandro.

He has a deal in Spain until 2025, but Juve remains hopeful they can reach an agreement with Atleti to sign him.

Juve FC Says

We need to bolster all the spots in our team, and Sandro has shown he needs to be replaced with his poor recent performances.

The left-back has served us well enough, but this hasn’t been his best campaign, and he is now too old to say he will get better.

Hopefully, we can reach an agreement over Lodi at the end of this campaign.