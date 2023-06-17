Juventus reported to be keen on signing quality Galatasaray star

Juventus has added Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey to their list of potential right-back targets as they aim to strengthen their team and prepare for the departure of Juan Cuadrado at the end of this month.

As Juventus continues to assess various options for the right-back position, the list of potential candidates keeps expanding, delaying the club’s decision-making process.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Sacha Boey is the latest addition to their list, and the full-back could potentially leave Galatasaray during this summer transfer window.

Arsenal has also shown interest in Boey as they seek to bolster their own squad in that position. However, Juventus is now in direct competition with Arsenal to secure the services of the French defender, as he is considered a key target for the Bianconeri.

With Juventus yet to finalise their first-choice option, time is of the essence. They must act swiftly to avoid losing out on Boey, who could potentially join Arsenal in England or opt for another suitor if a decision is not made promptly.

Juve FC Says

Boey is an exciting player to think about and the full-back could be used to unlock even more potential in our team.

Because he is just 22, we can be sure we will get much value from him as a player in the long term.