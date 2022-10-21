Juventus remains interested in a move for Luis Muriel, having pursued his signature in the summer.

The Colombian is one of the finest attackers in Serie A and Atalanta didn’t want to lose him in the last transfer window.

However, he has struggled to play for the high-flyers this term as Gian Piero Gasperini considers other attackers more important than him.

The striker signed a contract extension that keeps him with La Dea until 2024, but he might leave them at the end of this season if things don’t change.

Football Italia reveals Juve is paying close attention to his situation in Bergamo and they will take advantage to sign him if he becomes available on the market.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri loves to work with experienced strikers, which is why reports have linked us with a move for Muriel.

However, we already have more than enough strikers and it makes little sense to bolster that position.

If he leaves Atalanta for not getting enough playing chances, that will also be the case at the Allianz Stadium.

What we need now is to get more creativity from our midfield and supply our strikers with the balls they need to score.