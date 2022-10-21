Juventus is in transition, which means they will continue searching for young players to bolster their ageing squad.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium as reinforcements to their current squad.

Not all of these players will eventually join, but it would not stop the club from scouting for new men for their group.

The latest player on their radar is Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior as he develops well for the Serie A strugglers.

The 22-year-old Pole is one of the key players at his present club and his performances have caught the eye of Juve.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is one player the Bianconeri are seriously considering to bolster their defence.

Although Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani struggle to play regularly, Juve is still looking for defensive talents.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior could be a star at Spezia, but that is not a guarantee that he will meet the required standard at Juve.

If we want to remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, we must buy top-quality players to bolster our squad.

If we keep investing in average stars, we will soon become just an average club, which is not the position we want to find ourselves.