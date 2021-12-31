Juventus reported to have enquired about Liverpool ace

Juventus has enquired about Divock Origi as they continue to look for attackers to bolster their squad.

The Belgian has developed a knack for scoring important goals in his career, but he is not a regular at Liverpool.

This is not because he is a poor player, but the Reds’ attacking trio is one of the best in the world, and it is hard for him to break into it.

However, he could be close to leaving the club now as he looks to build his career at another one.

That could be Juventus, and Tuttomercatoweb reports he is the subject of interest from the Bianconeri.

The report says they have even tested the waters and want to know what he would cost.

Juve FC Says

Origi is one of the finest attackers around, and Juve needs a player who pops up with an important goal very often.

The Bianconeri have more than enough backup options in attack and would probably give him a prominent role in the squad if he joins.

However, it is still unclear if he can deliver consistently if he is the main attacker in any side on a consistent basis.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would allow him to join another club on loan for the rest of this season, but that would be the best way to test his suitability.