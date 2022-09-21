Juventus remains committed to bolstering their squad with the best players they can sign.

Last season, they focused on refreshing the group with much younger players.

However, it is common knowledge that Max Allegri prefers to work with experienced stars and the Bianconeri manager targeted more sophisticated players in the last transfer window.

Juve is in transition, and they could lose more seasoned men in the next summer.

This means they must continue to buy players who will offer them value in the long-term.

A new report on Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed they have an interest in a Brazilian talent.

The report claims they have offered 15m euros for Vitor Roque, a youngster at Atletico Paranaense.

The 17-year-old is catching the attention of Europe’s elite teams, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

At 17, Roque will hardly contribute to our team if he moves to Juve immediately.

However, we must continue to show we have our future in mind by signing young players.

We could allow him to continue his development in his hometown after adding him to our group or send him out on loan to another European club.

It would be interesting to see if a move to Turin appeals to him as well.