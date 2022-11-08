Fans and observers alike are certain that Juventus will end up signing a new left-back who can take the torch from Alex Sandro in the upcoming summer

The Brazilian has been on the decline in recent years, and is widely expected to leave Turin once his contract expires at the end of the season, despite proving to be a useful element in the squad by recently converting a centre-back in Max Allegri’s three-man defense.

However, the identity of his replacement remains shrouded with mystery, with various names mentioned for the role.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, Raphael Guerreiro could be on pole position at the moment, with Juventus identifying him as the ideal candidate for the position.

The 28-year-old has been a stalwart at Borussia Dortmund since joining the club in 2016, but is currently running on an expiring deal.

Thus, signing the Portuguese on a free transfer is an idea that entices the Bianconeri.

This season, Guerreiro contributed with a goal and two assists in his 10 Bundesliga appearances. He also scored twice in his four Champions League outings.

The fullback also has vast international experience under his belt, with 56 caps for Portugal.

However, the source warns that Juventus won’t be alone in the race, as Leeds United are also interested in signing the soon-to-be free agent.