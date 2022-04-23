Juventus reportedly add Germany international to left-back shortlist

This summer, Juventus will be looking to bolster several playing positions, with the left-back role being one of the main priorities.

Since 2015, Alex Sandro has been the ultimate starter at the left side of the defense, but his displays have been on a steady regress during the past couple of seasons.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are searching the market for a younger and more energetic replacement for the Brazilian veteran.

While a host of candidates have already appeared during the past few months, a new name has now emerged to the scene.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira (via JuventusNews24), sporting director Federico Cherubini is monitoring David Raum.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of Greuther Furth who joined Hoffenheim last summer, and has been a sensation in the Bundesliga ever since.

The left-back has thus far scored three league goals and provided his teammates with ten assists. He has a contract that ties him to Hoffenheim until 2026.

Raum’s impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed, as he’s been receiving callups for the German national team since September. He currently has five caps for his country.

Juve FC say

Based on his stats, the Germany international is surely a profile that is worth monitoring. But after breaking to the scene this campaign, he probably won’t come cheap.

Moreover, his long term contract with the Bundesliga club could further complicate matters for the Italians.