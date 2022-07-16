Juventus reportedly ask Bayern to accelerate for De Ligt; Decisive talks soon

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich have emerged as the ultimate favorites to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman joined Juventus in 2019 and has a contract that ties him to the club until 2024. But as the renewal talks stalled, the theory of an early divorce have rapidly grown since the beginning of the summer.

Earlier this week, the Bavarian’s sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic was in Turin for a meeting with his old teammate Pavel Nedved and the Bianconeri’s sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Even though Juventus turned down the initial proposal (60 million euros plus bonuses), the Bosnian remains optimistic.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus do not intend to waste too much time on the matter, and wants the negotiations to be resolved before they travel the United States on July 2020, one way or the other.

Therefore, the Bundesliga champions will now launch another onslaught in order to put the deal over the line.

The source adds that Robert Lewandowski should complete his transfer to Barcelona in the coming days for around 50 million euros.

This sale will provide the Germans with additional funds that would allow them to raise their offer for de Ligt. But will it be enough to convince the Old Lady?

The next few days should reveal the answer.