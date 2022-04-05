Juventus reportedly change their stance on Rabiot’s future

Since the start of the campaign, Adrien Rabiot has often been mentioned amongst the most disappointing players at Juventus.

The former Paris Saint Germain midfielder left the French capital in 2019 to sign for the Bianconeri as a free agent. However, his performances in Turin left much to be desired.

At the start of the campaign, Max Allegri identified the player as one of his most important tactical pieces and tipped him to score around 10 goals. But the midfielder is yet to break his duck this season,

Nevertheless, the manager kept relying on Rabiot’s services, and the latter repaid his trust with a solid performance against Inter on his 27th birthday.

Although Juventus lost the Derby d’Italia, the team generally did well, and the France international was amongst Allegri’s best performers.

So according to TuttoJuve, the management could be willing to change its stance on Rabiot’s future. Instead of looking to offload the player, the Bianconeri might offer him an extension for a reduced salary.

Rabiot has a contract until 2023 and is famously one of the club’s highest earners (around 7 million euros per season).

Juve FC say

One decent performance shouldn’t be enough to warrant the player a new deal, but one thing seems obvious, Rabiot can perform much better in his natural central role rather than being deployed on the left flank.

Therefore, Allegri should end this fruitless experiment and let the midfielder prove his worth in the middle of the park, which would subsequently allow the management to make a fair judgement on his future.