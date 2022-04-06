Juventus reportedly contact the entourage of Lazio star

With the summer transfer market opening its door in few months time, it’s this period of the year where Juventus get linked with the usual suspects.

Similarly to every other summer, we’ll be hearing a lot about the Bianconeri’s interest in their longtime target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Although a transfer would have been more feasible in the pre-Covid era, the talented midfielder remains on the Old Lady’s agenda.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus have contacted the Serbian’s agent Mateja Kezman over a potential summer move.

The player’s representative has reportedly been in talks with several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and the two Manchester sides.

At the age of 27, Milinkovic-Savic is at the peak of his powers. He is a blessed with a strong physique, but more importantly, has incredible skills on the ball.

However, an old problem persists for the Bianconeri: Claudio Lotito’s high valuation.

In the past, the Lazio patron had asked for figures that exceeded 100 million euros to part ways with his prized asset. The asking price may have lowered a bit, but the report believes that it would still be a hefty one.

This season, the Serbia international has contributed in nine goals and as many assists in 30 Serie A appearances thus far this season.

He has a contract that ties him to the Italian capital side until the summer of 2024.