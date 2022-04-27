Juventus reportedly drop interest in Cagliari star

Last January, Juventus enjoyed a successful transfer session highlighted by the acquisitions of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

However, a third name could have made his landing in Turin. We’re talking about Nahitan Nandez, whose transfer from Cagliari to Juventus collapsed in the final hours.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Uruguayan has decided to leave Sardinia at the end of the season. Nonetheless, the report claims that the Old Lady is no longer interested in the midfielder’s services.

The 26-year-old has been one of the finest players at Cagliari since making the switch from Boca Juniors in 2019. However, he’s been enduring a miserable season thus far due to recurring injuries.

Nandez has made 18 Serie A appearances this campaign and contributed in two assists. His current deal with the Isolani expires in 2024.

Juve FC say

While the versatile midfielder would be a decent squad option at Juventus, it’s easy to understand why the club’s priorities lie elsewhere. The Uruguay international can act either as a box-to-box midfielder of a right wingback.

But what the Bianconeri need at the moment is a creative midfielder who can act as a Regista and be able to control the tempo of the match.