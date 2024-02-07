Juventus expressed a keen interest in acquiring Mattia Zaccagni for their squad during the January transfer window.

As one of Serie A’s accomplished attackers, Zaccagni was viewed as a valuable addition to the Bianconeri’s roster, prompting a concerted effort to secure his services promptly.

However, despite their efforts, Juventus was unable to finalise a deal before the closure of the January transfer window.

While it would be ideal for Juventus to persist in their pursuit of Zaccagni and potentially revisit negotiations in the upcoming summer transfer window, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate a shift in priorities.

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus has opted to withdraw their interest in Zaccagni and redirect their focus towards securing another player for the corresponding role.

Concurrently, Fiorentina has emerged as a prominent suitor for Zaccagni, displaying heightened interest in securing his signature. As such, it appears unlikely that Juventus will re-engage in the pursuit of Zaccagni, thereby allowing Fiorentina to progress unchallenged in their pursuit of the player.

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and he can do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, the 28-year-old has probably missed his chance to wear our black and white shirt.

In the summer, there will be several more players available to fill the void at the Allianz Stadium, and some might be better than him.

However, if he does well in this second half of the term, we might reconsider our stance.