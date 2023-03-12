Juventus reportedly finds another secret document

Juventus were recently granted access to the secret document known as ‘Note 10940’, which they expected to help them prove the investigation that led to their punishment for the use of capital gains started as early as April 2021.

However, after getting their hands on the document, it did not even mention their name, meaning it is not so useful in their bid to defend themselves in the capital gains case.

However, a report via Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri lawyers discovered there is another document from March 2021 referenced in the ‘Note 10940’ and they now want to get their hands on it.

This is important because Juve wants to prove this punishment is for a case that was started as long as 2021, which could void it and reverse the points deduction.

Juve FC Says

This investigation gets complicated every time, but it makes no sense to deduct 15 points from our tally unless it can be proven.

We believe in our innocence, so we must continue to work hard to prove it, but it does not encourage anyone when a document like the ‘Note 10940’ turns up with nothing useful.

Hopefully, they will be granted access to the other documents and it will have all we need to defend ourselves.