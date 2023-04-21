Vlahovic
Club News

Juventus reportedly given up on Dusan Vlahovic

April 21, 2023 - 4:00 pm

Juventus is set to cash in on Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season as the striker struggles for goals.

The Serbian was expected to be the main man for the new Juve after the club spent almost 100m euros to add him to their squad.

They believed the former Fiorentina man could become a key player for them for several seasons, so they also sacrificed Paulo Dybala to give him a significant role.

However, Vlahovic has seemed unsuited for the role of the leading man at the club so far and the striker is frustrating the Bianconeri.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is now open to cashing in on him because he is simply not delivering the performance they expected from him when he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been below-par for us this season and the Serbian must improve or leave.

Next term, we should target winning several trophies and cannot achieve this without relying on DV9.

We must find a new frontman that isn’t goal-shy and we can still make some good money from the sale of Vlahovic now that he is still young and has many suitors.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Jose Mourinho

“Three months ago” Mourinho discusses Juventus regaining lost points

April 21, 2023
allegri

Allegri wants Juventus to start winning league games again after points returned

April 21, 2023
cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado is unhappy about always being tested

April 21, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Jason April 21, 2023 at 7:44 pm

    It’s not the player it’s the style. How many goals would CR7 score if he only touched the ball 8-15 times a game. He doesn’t get the service he needs to be effective and that is on the system and the style of play. Bring in Zidane to coach next year and see if we can’t get this turned around.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.