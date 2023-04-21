Juventus reportedly given up on Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus is set to cash in on Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season as the striker struggles for goals.

The Serbian was expected to be the main man for the new Juve after the club spent almost 100m euros to add him to their squad.

They believed the former Fiorentina man could become a key player for them for several seasons, so they also sacrificed Paulo Dybala to give him a significant role.

However, Vlahovic has seemed unsuited for the role of the leading man at the club so far and the striker is frustrating the Bianconeri.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is now open to cashing in on him because he is simply not delivering the performance they expected from him when he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been below-par for us this season and the Serbian must improve or leave.

Next term, we should target winning several trophies and cannot achieve this without relying on DV9.

We must find a new frontman that isn’t goal-shy and we can still make some good money from the sale of Vlahovic now that he is still young and has many suitors.