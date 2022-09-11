As we all know, Juventus have a knack for signing Fiorentina stars. The tense rivalry between the two sides rarely stands in the way of good business.

Last January, the Bianconeri stole the limelight when they snatched the services of Dusan Vlahovic in a major coup. The Serbian joined an illustrious list of players who made the jump from Florence to Turin, but surely won’t be the last.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are hoping to secure the services of Igor Julio as early as the next January transfer session.

The source believes that the management will be looking to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks with two signings. The first would be a left-back, and the second a central defender.

Apparently, the Brazilian’s name is high on the Old Lady’s shortlist for the centre back role. The report claims that the club had already made some contact with the player’s entourage last summer.

Moreover, the 24-year-old put up an impressive display during the two sides’ latest meeting in Florence. The fact that he’s left-footed is another trait that further helps his cause.

The former Spal and RB Salzburg defender joined the Viola in 2020 and has a contract with the Tuscan club until 2024.

While Juventus were previously pursuing his defensive partner Nikola Milenkovic, the latter tied his future with Fiorentina by signing a long-term deal.