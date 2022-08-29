Juventus reportedly identifies an alternative to Paredes

Juventus has identified an alternative to Leandro Paredes if they fail to sign the PSG midfielder.

Paredes has been on their radar for some time, and they seem close to adding him to their squad.

The Argentinian wants the move, and PSG is open to allowing him to return to Serie A with Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri need to offload some midfielders, and the position of the player or PSG could change soon.

Because of this, Juve has been looking for the perfect alternative to him.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they like Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, and they will move for him if the move for Paredes collapses.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is the man we need because of his vast experience around European football and Serie A.

Luiz is younger and has been doing a good job at Villa, but he lacks the experience we want from our midfielder, and he might struggle in Serie A.

With both clubs already on the same page regarding the transfer, it is hard to think Juve will miss out on signing Paredes, but they need to act fast and get the deal done before the transfer window shuts.