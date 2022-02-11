Juventus reportedly make first contact with Milan wantaway

As they say, old habits die hard.

In the last decade or so, Juventus became the ultimate king of the free agents market, making one masterstroke after the other. The list includes the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira.

However, their latest experiment on this front wasn’t exactly successful, as the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and (especially) Aaron Ramsey have backfired.

Nevertheless, Juventus could be willing to reignite their love affair with free agents by pursuing an interesting name from a local rival.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are interested in the signature of Franck Kessié.

The Ivorian joined Milan in 2017, but his experience at the club could be set to end in June, as the two parties have thus far failed to reach an agreement regarding an extension.

Therefore, the former Atalanta man would be free to sign for any other club next summer.

Schira believes that the Bianconeri are yet to present the player with an official offer, but are now making the initial contacts with his entourage.

Last season, “The President” had been one of the best midfielders in Serie A, leading the Rossoneri’s charge towards a Top four finish.

However, his form has regressed during the current campaign, as he appears to be distracted with all the speculations surrounding his future.