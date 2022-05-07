Juventus reportedly offer a youngster in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic

During his seven years in the Italian capital, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had slowly but surely developed into one of the most complete midfielders in the world. This summer, the Serbian could finally leave the nest and find himself a new club.

For their part, Juventus are still searching the market for a new central player who can raise the quality in the middle of the park, and have been keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old for quite some time.

According to Sportmediaset via ilBianconero, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has set the price for Milinkovic-Savic at 80 million euros.

The patron is hoping for a bidding war to ensue between the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.

The source adds that the Bianconeri will be hoping to drive the price down by offering the services of a youngster in exchange.

After leading Cremonese towards a historic Serie A promotion, Nicolò Fagioli has built himself a decent reputation. The 21-year-old will return to his base in Turin, but his next career destination remains unknown.

The report claims that Juventus will add the young midfielder to the package, offering his services plus 40 millions in exchange for the Serbian.

The source also mentions that current Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri had always been a fan of Fagioli, which could prompt him towards approving the deal.